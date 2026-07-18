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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1825.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1825.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 860.35 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 1825.82% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 860.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 789.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales860.35789.77 9 OPM %12.257.30 -PBDT82.4740.07 106 PBT56.814.19 1256 NP41.022.13 1826

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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