Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 1825.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 860.35 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 1825.82% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 860.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 789.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.860.35789.7712.257.3082.4740.0756.814.1941.022.13

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