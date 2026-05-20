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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 27.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 27.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 31.41% to Rs 351.41 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 27.79% to Rs 68.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.41% to Rs 351.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.74% to Rs 184.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.87% to Rs 1070.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 782.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales351.41267.42 31 1070.45782.12 37 OPM %38.1839.98 -37.3542.24 - PBDT129.92105.97 23 392.43345.23 14 PBT94.2774.66 26 260.76216.72 20 NP68.7953.83 28 184.29156.52 18

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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