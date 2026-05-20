Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 27.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.41% to Rs 351.41 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 27.79% to Rs 68.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.41% to Rs 351.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 267.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.74% to Rs 184.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.87% to Rs 1070.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 782.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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