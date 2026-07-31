Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 29.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 379.67 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 29.82% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 379.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 273.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.379.67273.3633.0536.41126.2399.6387.6468.2565.2550.26

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