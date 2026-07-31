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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers slides as Q1 PAT declines 5% QoQ to Rs 65 crore

Sanghvi Movers slides as Q1 PAT declines 5% QoQ to Rs 65 crore

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sanghvi Movers tanked 6.43% to Rs 406.05 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.13% quarter on quarter to Rs 65.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 68.78 crore in Q4 FY26.

However, revenue from operations rose 8.03% QoQ to Rs 379.66 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 351.45 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, consolidated net profit jumped 29.85%, while revenue from operations increased 38.89% in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 87.64 crore in Q1 FY27, up 28.42% from Rs 68.24 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 43.75% YoY to Rs 305.47 crore in Q1 FY27. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 32.12 crore, up 75.71% YoY, while finance costs rose 73.46% to Rs 12.68 crore during the period under review.

 

Sanghvi Movers provides medium- to heavy-duty cranes on a rental basis to various private and public sector undertakings. SML's crane fleet consists of medium- to large-size hydraulic truck-mounted telescopic and lattice boom cranes and crawler lattice boom cranes, with lifting capacities ranging from 20 MT to 1,000 MT.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:31 PM IST