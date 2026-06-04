Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.80% to Rs 42.97 crore

Net Loss of Sanginita Chemicals reported to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.80% to Rs 42.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.17% to Rs 176.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 229.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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