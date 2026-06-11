Sanguine Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Sanguine Media reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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