Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.34% to Rs 13.21 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 74.89% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.34% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.31% to Rs 6.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 68.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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