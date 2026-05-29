Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 29.91% to Rs 31.56 croreNet profit of Sanmit Infra rose 3.77% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.91% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.53% to Rs 100.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.5645.03 -30 100.75142.96 -30 OPM %9.256.64 -5.584.09 - PBDT3.012.91 3 5.355.04 6 PBT2.282.19 4 2.722.26 20 NP1.651.59 4 1.981.56 27
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST