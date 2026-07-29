Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 13.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 235.70 crore

Net profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 13.34% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 235.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.235.70220.9037.8931.7895.2075.3091.9072.3068.8060.70

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