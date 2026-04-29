Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 35.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.79% to Rs 229.20 croreNet profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 35.60% to Rs 67.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.79% to Rs 229.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales229.20172.60 33 OPM %38.7437.08 -PBDT93.9068.80 36 PBT90.7066.80 36 NP67.8050.00 36
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST