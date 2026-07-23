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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India CFO Rachid Ayari to step down from key roles effective 30 Sept 2026

Sanofi India CFO Rachid Ayari to step down from key roles effective 30 Sept 2026

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Sanofi India announced that Rachid Ayari will step down from his positions as Whole Time Director, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from the close of business hours on September 30 2026.

The company said Ayari has decided to relinquish his current responsibilities following his transition to another role within the Sanofi group.

Following his cessation, Ayari will no longer serve as Whole Time Director, CFO, KMP, Senior Management Personnel, or a member of the Risk Management Committee of the company.

Sanofi India expressed its appreciation for Ayaris contributions, expert guidance, and support during his tenure with the company.

 

The company is currently in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the position of Chief Financial Officer, who will also be appointed as a Key Managerial Personnel. The company will make an announcement regarding the appointment in due course.

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Sanofi India is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines. On a standalone basis, Sanofi India's net profit declined 14.14% to Rs 102.60 crore while net sales declined 11.87% to Rs 472.30 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.33% to Rs 3,392.40 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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