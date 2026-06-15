Sanofi India jumps after Nippon India MF adds stake
Shares of Sanofi India surged 5.58% to Rs 3,295 after a bulk deal involving the company's shares was executed on the BSE.According to exchange data, Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 2.64 lakh shares, or 1.15% equity, of Sanofi India at Rs 3,150 per share through a bulk deal on 12 June 2026.
The shares were sold by HDFC Life Insurance Company, which offloaded 2.75 lakh shares, or 1.19% equity, at the same price.
As of the March 2026 quarter, Nippon India Small Cap Fund held an aggregate 3.79% stake in Sanofi India, while HDFC Life Insurance Company's Shareholders Solvency Margin Account owned 1.47% of the pharmaceutical company.
Sanofi India is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines. On a standalone basis, Sanofi India's net profit declined 14.14% to Rs 102.60 crore while net sales declined 11.87% to Rs 472.30 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST