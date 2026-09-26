Sanofi India receives Rs 23.74 crore GST show cause notice

Karnataka GST authorities allege excess input tax credit claim for FY2022-23; company says it is examining the notice

Sanofi India has received a show cause notice from the Commercial Tax Officer (Audit)-6.1, DGSTO-6, Bengaluru. The notice alleges that the company claimed excess input tax credit for the period from April 2022 to March 2023.

Dated 25 September 2026, the notice was issued under Section 73 of the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. It proposes a tax liability of Rs 14.43 crore and interest of Rs 9.31 crore, taking the total amount to Rs 23.74 crore.

Sanofi India said it is examining the show cause notice in consultation with its tax advisers and will submit a response within the prescribed time.

The company said it does not envisage any adverse impact on its financials, operations or other activities arising from the notice. The notice relates to the alleged excess claim of input tax credit for FY2022-23.

Sanofi India is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines.

On a standalone basis, Sanofi India's net profit rose 20.14% to Rs 83.50 crore while net sales rose 7.73% to Rs 437.70 crore in Q2 June 2026 over Q2 June 2025.

Shares of Sanofi India rose 0.34% to settle at Rs 3,143.40 on Friday, 25 September 2026.

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