Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 107.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 107.35% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.17.9215.7511.948.892.111.201.830.901.410.68