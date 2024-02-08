Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 107.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 17.92 croreNet profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 107.35% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales17.9215.75 14 OPM %11.948.89 -PBDT2.111.20 76 PBT1.830.90 103 NP1.410.68 107
