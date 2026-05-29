Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 45.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 21.29 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 45.68% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.34% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 80.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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