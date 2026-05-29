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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 45.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 45.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 21.29 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 45.68% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.34% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 80.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.2918.83 13 80.4574.94 7 OPM %18.7916.52 -13.7412.57 - PBDT3.742.80 34 9.878.29 19 PBT3.182.16 47 7.666.40 20 NP2.361.62 46 5.684.72 20

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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