Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 104.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.77% to Rs 998.74 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 104.84% to Rs 121.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.77% to Rs 998.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 781.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.63% to Rs 324.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 3497.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3016.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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