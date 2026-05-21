Sansera Engineering surges as Q4 PAT jumps 108% YoY

Sansera Engineering surged 14.81% to Rs 2,870 after the precision engineering company reported record Q4 and FY26 earnings.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 108% YoY to Rs 123.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 59.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 28% YoY to Rs 998.7 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 781.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gross profit increased 32% YoY to Rs 418.1 crore, while gross margin improved to 41.9% from 40.4% in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 192.9 crore in Q4 FY26, up 52% from Rs 127.1 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin expanded 300 basis points YoY to 19.3%.

Profit before tax surged 90% YoY to Rs 152.8 crore during the quarter, while EBIT jumped 82% to Rs 164 crore. EBIT margin improved to 16.4% from 11.5% in Q4 FY25.

On the cost front, cost of goods sold, including power and fuel expenses, increased 24.6% YoY to Rs 580.7 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose 13.6% to Rs 129.8 crore, while other expenses climbed 28.1% to Rs 95.3 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 18.6% to Rs 55.5 crore.

For FY26, Sansera Engineering reported record revenue from operations of Rs 3,497.9 crore, up 16% YoY from Rs 3,016.8 crore in FY25.

Annual EBITDA rose 23% to Rs 632.1 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 18.1% from 17.1% in FY25.

FY26 profit after tax climbed 51% to Rs 326.9 crore from Rs 216.9 crore in the previous year. PAT margin improved sharply to 9.3% from 7.2%.

Net cash generated from operating activities increased to Rs 387.1 crore in FY26 from Rs 376.6 crore in FY25, reflecting healthy cash generation despite higher working capital requirements.

Operationally, India contributed 61.6% of Q4 revenue, while Europe accounted for 21%, the US 10.4% and other international markets 7%.

In Q4, the India Business delivered a growth of 18.5% YoY, whereas the international business recorded a growth of 47.4% YoY.

By end-use segment, Auto-ICE contributed 68.5% of Q4 revenue, Auto-Tech Agnostic & xEV accounted for 13%, while non-auto contributed 18.5%.

The company said its order book representing peak annual revenues for new business stood at Rs 1,919.4 crore as of 31 March 2026.

International business delivered its highest-ever quarterly topline during Q4 FY26. Exports to other countries nearly doubled during the quarter, driven mainly by semiconductor business growth. Exports to the US rose 25.9% YoY, while Sweden operations reported record sales of Rs 77 crore, up 60% YoY. Exports to Europe excluding Sweden grew 43% YoY.

Commenting on the performance, B R Preetham, executive director and CEO of Sansera Engineering, said FY26 marked an inflection point in the companys journey despite global tariff disruptions, geopolitical volatility and export headwinds in select segments.

He said the Aerospace, Defence, and Semiconductor (ADS) business diversification strategy gained significant traction during FY26. Annual ADS revenue stood at Rs 315.5 crore, while quarterly ADS sales reached Rs 109.7 crore. The companys unexecuted ADS order backlog stood at Rs 4,463.8 crore as of March 2026.

Management also highlighted key strategic developments during the year, including inauguration of the Pantnagar facility for ICE capacity expansion and the joint venture with Nichidai, which is expected to strengthen the companys technology portfolio and open new product opportunities.

Sansera Engineering is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components catering to both automotive and non-automotive sectors.

In the automotive segment, the company manufactures and supplies a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies, including connecting rods, rocker arms, crankshafts, gear shifter forks, stem components and aluminium forged parts. These components are used in critical systems such as engines, transmissions, suspension, braking and chassis across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

In the non-automotive segment, Sansera Engineering manufactures precision-engineered components for aerospace, defence, off-road, agriculture, semiconductor, engineering and capital goods sectors.

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