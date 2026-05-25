Sanstar clocks PAT of Rs 20.49 crore in Q4 FY26

Sanstar has posted a standalone net profit of Rs 20.49 crore in Q4 FY26, which is nearly four times the PAT of Rs 5.52 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue declined by 4.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 216.78 crore during the period under review.

Total operating expenditure fell by 12.9% to Rs 197.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 20.44 crore, which is sharply higher as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 1.98 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Sanstar has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 34.45 crore (down 21.3% YoY) and Rs 784.63 crore (down 18.1% YoY), respectively.

Sanstar specializes in manufacturing maize-based products and derivatives, including maize starch, dextrin, modified starches, liquid glucose, high maltose maize syrup, maltodextrin, dextrose monohydrate, gluten, germ, and bran, catering to industries such as textiles, paper, pharmaceuticals, food, adhesives, and animal nutrition.

The scrip declined 6.69% to currently trade at Rs 108.78 on the BSE.

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