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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 792.22 crore

Net loss of Sapphire Foods India reported to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 792.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 711.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 19.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.45% to Rs 3125.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2881.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales792.22711.34 11 3125.322881.86 8 OPM %15.7114.93 -15.1516.54 - PBDT98.3089.45 10 378.85402.35 -6 PBT-2.694.49 PL -13.3038.44 PL NP-12.611.79 PL -31.9619.25 PL

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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