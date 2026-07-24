Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.69% to Rs 890.96 crore

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India reported to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 890.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 776.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.890.96776.8315.6914.53113.5390.1116.17-1.8414.04-1.80

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