Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 47.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 57.53% to Rs 20.12 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries declined 47.30% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.53% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.41% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.12% to Rs 70.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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