Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 80.67% to Rs 15.70 crore
Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 80.67% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales15.708.69 81 OPM %0.700.12 -PBDT0.110.01 1000 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.080.01 700
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

