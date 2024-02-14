Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 80.67% to Rs 15.70 crore

Net profit of Saptarishi Agro Industries rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 80.67% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.15.708.690.700.120.110.010.100.010.080.01