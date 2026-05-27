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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sar Auto Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sar Auto Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 164.35% to Rs 6.08 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 164.35% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.52% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.082.30 164 14.3513.97 3 OPM %11.3511.74 -13.4513.31 - PBDT0.970.52 87 2.942.81 5 PBT0.27-0.04 LP 0.740.73 1 NP0.20-0.35 LP 0.670.42 60

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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