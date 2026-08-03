Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 134.80% to Rs 5.33 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products rose 208.33% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.80% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.332.2712.5716.740.960.610.370.120.370.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News