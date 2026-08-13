Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 169.55% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 140.17% to Rs 75.58 croreNet profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) rose 169.55% to Rs 63.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 140.17% to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.5831.47 140 OPM %98.3794.25 -PBDT74.3529.17 155 PBT74.3529.17 155 NP63.5623.58 170
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST