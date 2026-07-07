Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd and Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2026.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd and Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2026.

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 12759.45 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 43.28. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10553 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 18.14% to Rs 170.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd jumped 17.16% to Rs 1410.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd spurt 14.70% to Rs 182.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 97619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4864 shares in the past one month.

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