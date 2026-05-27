Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 37.17% to Rs 16.48 crore

Net Loss of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -16.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.80% to Rs 92.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.32% to Rs 120.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-16.48-26.23 37 120.9675.45 60 OPM %109.77105.03 -95.3593.35 - PBDT-18.65-28.29 34 112.3568.83 63 PBT-18.66-28.29 34 112.3368.82 63 NP-16.31-22.95 29 92.3153.42 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Silky Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Silky Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gillette India spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 193 cr

Gillette India spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 193 cr

Brainbees Solutions posts net loss of Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY26

Brainbees Solutions posts net loss of Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY26

Mankind Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance