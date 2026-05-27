Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.17% to Rs 16.48 crore

Net Loss of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -16.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.80% to Rs 92.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.32% to Rs 120.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

-16.48-26.23120.9675.45109.77105.0395.3593.35-18.65-28.29112.3568.83-18.66-28.29112.3368.82-16.31-22.9592.3153.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News