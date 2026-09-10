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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Graviss Hospitality Ltd, Molbio Diagnostics Ltd, Digjam Ltd and Ladderup Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2026.

Graviss Hospitality Ltd, Molbio Diagnostics Ltd, Digjam Ltd and Ladderup Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2026.

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 67.2 at 10-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9245 shares in the past one month.

 

Graviss Hospitality Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 34.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10909 shares in the past one month.

Molbio Diagnostics Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1509.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Digjam Ltd gained 19.98% to Rs 61.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1355 shares in the past one month.

Ladderup Finance Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 65.63. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 770 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 12:31 PM IST