Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.95% to Rs 147.59 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Saree Depot rose 4.09% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 147.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.147.59144.775.286.209.439.868.918.596.616.35

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