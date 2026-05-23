Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 45.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 1240.31 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 45.90% to Rs 157.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 1240.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1229.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.02% to Rs 1105.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 5643.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4604.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1240.311229.825643.764604.9928.0222.0031.6726.87298.78247.371780.061189.55210.49160.751439.25918.12157.99108.291105.86699.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News