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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 2.22% to Rs 1589.47 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 5.50% to Rs 458.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 434.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.22% to Rs 1589.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1625.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1589.471625.50 -2 OPM %41.1137.97 -PBDT703.48634.27 11 PBT614.71553.19 11 NP458.25434.36 6

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST