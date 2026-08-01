Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.22% to Rs 1589.47 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 5.50% to Rs 458.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 434.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.22% to Rs 1589.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1625.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1589.471625.5041.1137.97703.48634.27614.71553.19458.25434.36

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