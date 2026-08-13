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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Black Box Ltd, Astral Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2026.

Black Box Ltd, Astral Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2026.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd surged 9.03% to Rs 533.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28508 shares in the past one month.

 

Black Box Ltd soared 7.77% to Rs 833.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22691 shares in the past one month.

Astral Ltd spiked 6.89% to Rs 1559.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43565 shares in the past one month.

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Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd spurt 5.91% to Rs 242.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd exploded 5.89% to Rs 5123.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 12:16 PM IST