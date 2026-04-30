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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Sarda Proteins reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6300.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.20% to Rs 16.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.650 0 16.1624.19 -33 OPM %92.310 -1.790.12 - PBDT0.84-0.09 LP 0.640.03 2033 PBT0.84-0.09 LP 0.640.03 2033 NP0.84-0.11 LP 0.640.01 6300

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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