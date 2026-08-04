Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.48% to Rs 263.60 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 40.64% to Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.48% to Rs 263.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.263.60206.7734.9426.7494.1568.5470.5151.0551.5636.66

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