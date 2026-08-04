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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 40.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales rise 27.48% to Rs 263.60 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 40.64% to Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.48% to Rs 263.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales263.60206.77 27 OPM %34.9426.74 -PBDT94.1568.54 37 PBT70.5151.05 38 NP51.5636.66 41

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:06 PM IST