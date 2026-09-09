Saregama India Ltd soars 2.78%, Gains for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 510.9, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.66% fall in NIFTY and a 4.79% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 510.9, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23558.9. The Sensex is at 75199.43, down 0.5%. Saregama India Ltd has dropped around 3.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1540.6, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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