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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd spurts 0.22%, rises for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd spurts 0.22%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 343.85, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% drop in NIFTY and a 11.69% drop in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.85, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 2.26% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1397.9, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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