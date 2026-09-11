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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.76%, gains for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.76%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 514.05, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.32% in last one year as compared to a 7.03% slide in NIFTY and a 4.8% slide in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 514.05, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 23349.5. The Sensex is at 74536.63, down 0.49%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 0.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1534.8, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 1:16 PM IST