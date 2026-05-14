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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Saregama India spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Saregama India soared 15.63% to Rs 387.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 25.38% to Rs 75.39 crore on 19.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 287.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 36.15% YoY to Rs 104.37 crore in Q4 March 2026. EBITDA stood at Rs 132.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 31% YoY.

Revenue from music segment jumped 29.96% YoY to Rs 242.9 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA increased 30.06% YoY to Rs 165.3 crore. EBITDA margin remained steady at 68% compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Carvaan sales declined 24.66% to 55,000 units in Q4 FY26 from 73,000 units in Q4 FY25.

 

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1.38% to Rs 207.07 crore despite 15.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 984.62 crore in FY26 over FY25. The content charging cost at Rs 139.9 crore in FY26, up 9.13% YoY.

Avarna Jain, vice chairperson, Saregama India, said, Another path breaking year for Saregama with highest ever EBITDA, driven by clear strategy of aggressive investments and diversification of IP monetization. The company stands in a strong position with its balanced outlook towards investment and profitability.

Saregama India, part of the RPSG Group, is India's leading Entertainment IP company with a legacy dating back to 1902. Its diverse portfolio includes film and non-film music, digital media, television content, artiste and influencer management, and film production.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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