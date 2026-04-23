Sarla Performance Fibers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 102.53 crore

Net loss of Sarla Performance Fibers reported to Rs 59.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 102.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 62.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 401.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 427.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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