Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 131.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 97.11 croreNet profit of Sarthak Industries rose 131.88% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.97% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 282.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.11103.07 -6 282.18204.34 38 OPM %-1.021.42 -0.981.73 - PBDT1.400.99 41 4.234.09 3 PBT1.330.90 48 3.953.73 6 NP1.600.69 132 3.482.83 23
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST