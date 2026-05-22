Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 122.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.93% to Rs 61.99 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals rose 122.39% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 61.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.89% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 192.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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