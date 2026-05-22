Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 122.39% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.93% to Rs 61.99 croreNet profit of Sarthak Metals rose 122.39% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 61.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.89% to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 192.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.9948.08 29 192.25178.42 8 OPM %4.052.83 -4.103.91 - PBDT2.912.01 45 9.459.03 5 PBT2.161.20 80 6.546.28 4 NP1.490.67 122 4.614.12 12
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST