Sarup Industries standalone net profit declines 37.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.52% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of Sarup Industries declined 37.21% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.10% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 16.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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