Sarup Industries standalone net profit declines 37.21% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 10.52% to Rs 4.34 croreNet profit of Sarup Industries declined 37.21% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.10% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 16.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.344.85 -11 16.0815.97 1 OPM %0.9212.37 -9.3314.34 - PBDT0.260.37 -30 0.930.96 -3 PBT0.070.23 -70 0.370.45 -18 NP0.270.43 -37 0.574.79 -88
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST