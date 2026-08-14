Sarup Industries standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 21.12% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Sarup Industries declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.12% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.103.93 -21 OPM %9.0313.49 -PBDT0.170.27 -37 PBT0.050.12 -58 NP0.050.12 -58
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:06 PM IST