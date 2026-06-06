Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit declines 14.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 382.62 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods declined 14.53% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 382.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 349.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.22% to Rs 31.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 1345.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1136.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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