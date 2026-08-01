Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 358.03 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 16.95% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 358.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 301.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.358.03301.354.295.5611.239.6310.829.348.217.02

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