Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.50% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Sarvottam Finvest declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.50% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.670.4017.9132.500.120.130.120.130.050.16

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