Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 144.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 125.67% to Rs 334.02 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies rose 144.70% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 125.67% to Rs 334.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.26% to Rs 53.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 102.06% to Rs 1113.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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