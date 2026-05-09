Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 144.70% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 125.67% to Rs 334.02 croreNet profit of Sasken Technologies rose 144.70% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 125.67% to Rs 334.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.26% to Rs 53.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 102.06% to Rs 1113.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales334.02148.01 126 1113.17550.91 102 OPM %9.934.78 -7.944.16 - PBDT47.7516.27 193 123.1475.97 62 PBT37.4312.65 196 84.1362.01 36 NP26.9911.03 145 53.9350.28 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST