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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 163.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 163.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 339.24 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies rose 163.35% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 339.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 273.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales339.24273.53 24 OPM %9.475.36 -PBDT40.3521.18 91 PBT29.5712.01 146 NP24.869.44 163

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST