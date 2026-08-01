Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 163.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 339.24 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies rose 163.35% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 339.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 273.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.339.24273.539.475.3640.3521.1829.5712.0124.869.44

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