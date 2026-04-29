Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9872.22% to Rs 17.95 croreNet profit of Satchmo Holdings reported to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9872.22% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6367.57% to Rs 1188.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 155.58% to Rs 30.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.950.18 9872 30.2111.82 156 OPM %47.58-5344.44 -31.91-144.59 - PBDT10.32-7.08 LP 11.45-13.65 LP PBT10.05-7.10 LP 10.92-13.75 LP NP11.39-8.38 LP 1188.7418.38 6368
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST