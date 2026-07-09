Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global jumps after securing Rs 75.52 crore in fresh orders

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 3.13% to Rs 313 after the company secured fresh confirmed orders worth approximately Rs 75.52 crore.

The latest order takes its confirmed order book for FY2026-27 to Rs 915.74 crore from Rs 840.22 crore announced earlier.

The newly secured orders are scheduled to be executed over the next three to nine months and are expected to strengthen the company's revenue visibility for the current financial year.

The largest order, valued at Rs 40.59 crore, was awarded by High Glory Footwear India, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Pou Chen Corporation, for the execution of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works at its proposed factory in Tamil Nadu.

The company also received a Rs 25.55 crore order from Grand Atlantia Panapakkam SEZ Developers, part of Taiwan's Hong Fu Industrial Group, for MEP works at its footwear manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

In addition, Sathlokhar Synergys secured a Rs 19.48 crore civil works contract from Anabond, a Rs 1.22 crore civil works order from Reliance Consumer Products for its Campa Cola project in Karnataka, and a Rs 2.26 crore electrical works contract from Karaikal Iyangars Foods in Puducherry.

The company said all the contracts were awarded by domestic entities in the normal course of business.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services across infrastructure, industrial warehouses, commercial and residential real estate, IT parks and turnkey projects. The company also offers MEP design consultancy, civil, structural, mechanical and electrical contracting, renovation services, and executes renewable energy projects, including solar EPC contracts.

On a standalone basis, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global's net profit rose 64.64% to Rs 30.26 crore while net sales rose 48.91% to Rs 277.37 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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